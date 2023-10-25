Following a 70-pound weight loss, podcaster Claudia Oshry made light of recent criticism and dressed up as an “Ozempic skeleton” for Halloween.

The idea came after a TikTok user called Oshry a “cringe… Ozempic skeleton.”

She recently shared a video of herself wearing a black-and-white skeleton bodysuit, sparkly tights and black boots. She also added silver diamonds around her eyes.

Oshry’s followers had mixed reactions to the influencer’s joke.

“The way that you own this is the way I want to own everything in my life forever,” said one fan.

Another called Oshry a “spooky skinny legend.”

Others were not as impressed.

“This is so toxic and deeply unfunny,” one Instagram user wrote. “Reminder to all of the people out there who look like Claudia previously did — you are not a fat, disgusting monster like Claudia refers to her ‘old self’ as.”

Oshry announced that she had been taking Ozempic, a diabetes drug, in August and received a great deal of backlash from the TikTok community.

